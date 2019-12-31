|
Albert Joseph “Joe” Ranaudo Jr., 87, formerly of Westtown, PA passed away on December 30, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA in 1932, he was the son of the late Albert Joseph and Eleanor (McGowan) Ranaudo. He served honorably in the US Army. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary (Nierintiz) Ranaudo; loving father of Joseph F. Ranaudo, Mary M. Ranaudo-Somers and Andrew J. Ranaudo (Jeanine); devoted grandfather of Philip, Megan, Andrew Jr., Kate and Michaela. Predeceased by siblings, Thomas Paul Ranaudo and Ellie Thompson. He worked as a Salesman in the Education industry. Joe was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 10:00-11:00 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at SS Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19382, followed by his Funeral Mass 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to St. Martha Manor, 470 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 2, 2020