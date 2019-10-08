|
|
Albert Lawrence Catona, Sr., 86, passed away on Sept. 25, 2019 of Brigantine, NJ, formerly of Springfield and Kennett Square, Pa. Born in Philadelphia, Pa, son of Antonio and Mary Catona, a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Al is survived by his wife of 64 years; Lona, their four children; Donna (Ralph), Al Jr. (Adrianne), Cheryl (George) and Marc (Ania), four grandchildren; Amanda, Theresa, Ashlee, and Leonardo, brother; John Catona, and many nieces and nephews. He served 12 years as a police sergeant for the DRPA, later as a life insurance manager and sales agent. He was manager of My Sister’s Shoes in Kennett Square for eight years. A celebration of his life will be held on October 12, 2019 at Daley Life Celebration Studio, 1518 Kings Highway, Swedesboro, NJ, 08085. Visitation hours between 9:30am and 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Brigantine Elks Lodge 2428. www.lifecelebrationstudio.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 9, 2019