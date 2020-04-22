|
Albert Lester Brooks of Landenberg, PA died peacefully at his home in the arms of his loving wife Linda with his cherished poodle Beachy by his side. Lester and Linda shared 46 years of a wonderful marriage. He is survived by his wife Linda Brooks (Cordivano); daughter Paula Brooks of Bowers Beach, DE; son Stephen Brooks (Joyce) of Avondale, PA; son Christopher Brooks (Michele) of Kennett Square, PA. Grandchildren Lisa Williams (Alan) of Nottingham, PA, Jacob and Olivia Brooks of Kennett Square, PA. Great grandchildren Haley Killian, Brooke Killian and Alan Williams III. Sister Neva Wilkins (Jack) and pre-deceased by many siblings. Sisters-in-law, Barbara Covington (Charles) of Bear, DE and Karen Linaweaver (Grover) of West Grove, PA. Nieces Melanie Vaughan (Kevin) of North East, MD and Angela Crossan (Fiancé Oliver Pringle) of Chicago, IL and several other nieces and nephews. He was fortunate to see his Great Nephew, Timothy John Vaughan, born last year. He thoroughly enjoyed the time he spent with his beloved family. Lester was an amazing man who inspired many while he worked in the mushroom business for 42 years. He first worked at Mushroom Express and then operated his own business before he retired. Lester served his Country in the Army as a member of the Military Police. He loved his home, his yard, his birds and helping other people. He was a mechanic and carpenter and known to be able to fix anything. He loved watching NASCAR and surf fishing at the Beach. Lester will always be remembered by his family and friends for being kind, gentle, loving and a giving calm-mannered person. He will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to The Chester County Hospital Foundation, 701 East Marshall Street, West Chester, PA 19380 or Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 in memory of Lester Brooks. Due to the Coronavirus, the interment will be private. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 26, 2020