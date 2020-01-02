|
Albert “Al” Waters, 89 of Exton, PA passed away on Monday December 30, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Geraldine McGoldrick Waters. Born March 1, 1930 in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was the son of the late Harry Waters and the late Elizabeth Sapp Waters. Albert graduated from Tredyffrin Easttown H.S. and served in the US Army. Prior to his retirement he was employed by Deacon Industrial Supply Company, H. H. Palmer, West Chester Ford and R. L. Wiggins. Al was a long time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Frazer, PA. He served as an elder and a choir member. He was a member of the Tri Town Sportsman’s Association and a lifetime member of the NRA. In addition to his wife of sixty five years, he is survived by his children, Susan Burnett (Donald), Patricia Stoughton (John Pidliskey), Jeffrey Waters (Debora), and Alan Waters (Jenn Bucy), his grandchildren, Stephen Stoughton (Jamie), Sarah Hart (Edward), Abigail Hummel (Lynn), Jeffrey Waters (Jessica), Katherine Horn (Eric), Zachary Waters and Connor Waters and great grandchildren Madison, Mason, Aubrey, Nolan, William and Jeffrey. Al was an enthusiastic hunter and fisherman. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 400 Lancaster Avenue, Frazer, PA 19335, followed by his funeral at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 3, 2020