Alberta S. Lang, 95 of Coatesville, PA died Sunday April 14, 2019 at her home. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc., 410 North Church Street, West Chester, 610-696-1181; followed by her Memorial Service at 11:00 am at the Funeral Home. Interment will be held in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the 1818 Market Street Suite 2820 Philadelphia, PA 19103 and/or 1617 JFK Blvd., Suite 700 Philadelphia, PA 19103. For more information please visit www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 18, 2019
