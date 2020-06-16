Alexander L. Farina Sr.
Alexander L. Farina Sr., 94 of East Fallowfield passed away on June 13, 2020. He was the husband of Alice Wokarinsky Farina. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Michael J. Farina. He was predeceased by a son Alexander L. Farina Jr. in 2018. Services and burial will be private with the family. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain funeral home, Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
