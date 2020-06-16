Alexander L. Farina Sr., 94 of East Fallowfield passed away on June 13, 2020. He was the husband of Alice Wokarinsky Farina. In addition to his wife he is survived by a son Michael J. Farina. He was predeceased by a son Alexander L. Farina Jr. in 2018. Services and burial will be private with the family. Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain funeral home, Coatesville, Pa 610-384-7191



