|
|
Alexandra Anne Henson, 30, a genuine and caring young mother with a big heart, a gentle soul and an artistic gift for drawing, died unexpectedly on Jan. 29 while in Myrtle Beach, SC. Always vulnerable, she is now at peace. Allie would drop everything to go help a friend in need, even though it was she who needed the helping hand even more. Allie grew up in East Bradford and attended the West Chester public schools and Delaware County Community College. She was an avid reader; loved music, pencil drawing and calligraphy; the outdoors; and doing homework and playing games on the family room floor with her 8-year-old daughter, Ava. Allie was especially fond of sunshine and laughter. She cherished her summer trips with Ava to Sea Isle City and Rehoboth Beach. Allie is also survived by a son, William, 5, whom she put up for adoption at birth but stayed close to. She leaves her mother, Deborah; her father, Richard; two brothers, Joseph, who was her guardian angel and sentinel, and Rich Jr. (Jacqueline) whom she admired greatly; her grandmother, Anna Henson; a very special nephew, Nolan; and many caring cousins, uncles and aunts. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held Tuesday, Feb. 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester. Friends may call at 9 a.m. at the church. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alexandra Hensons name can be made to Angels in Motion, Inc. of Phila. https://aimangelsinmotion.org/ Funeral Services are being arranged by DeBaptiste Funeral Homes, Inc., of West Chester, 610-696-4812, www.DeBaptiste.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019