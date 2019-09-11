Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
View Map
Alfred Peterman Obituary
Alfred S. Peterman, 97 of Downingtown passed away on September 10, 2019 at the Hickory House Nursing Home, he was the husband of the late Helen Beatty Peterman. Mr. Peterman is survived by his daughters Donna Dunn and Dianne Plaugher (Steve). Also survived by his grandchildren Carol Moore, Lisa Koppenol, Stephen Dunn and Shawn Plaugher, great –grandchildren Brian Moore, Amelia Moore, Avery Dunn, Lilah Dunn and Riley Plaugher. A funeral service for Al will be held on Monday September 16, 2019 at 11 AM from the James J. Terry Funeral Home 736 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, Pa where friends may visit from 9:30 to 10:45 AM. Interment St. Paul’s United Church of Christ Cemetery. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to St. Paul’s UCC 101 Worthington Rd, Exton, PA 19341. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 12, 2019
