Alfred Pierson Sill, 84, of West Chester, passed away on Saturday February 15, 2020 after a brief illness and an amazingly full life. He was the loving husband of Madeline Sill with whom he shared 63 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Pierson is survived by his children Scott Sill and his wife Traci, and Heidi Caputo and her husband Vince and their daughters Alexis and Hannah. Pierson was a 35 year DuPont employee and later worked 12 years for Astra Zeneca. Service to the Community and the Nation were an important part of his life. He served Westtown Township as a Supervisor and member of the Planning Commission, was active with Boy Scout Troop 66, and was a 65 year member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Pierson was a veteran of the US Army retiring as a Captain. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 4 Westtown Rd., Thornton, PA 19373 where there will be a viewing starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a contribution to Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 18, 2020
