Alfredo Andres Silva, Age 85, of Oxford and formerly of West Grove, PA passed away on Aug. 16, 2019. Born in Cienfuegos, Cuba, he was the son of the late Juan Silva and the late Maria Conchita Ferrer. He was the beloved husband for 62 years of Anne Woodring Silva; father of Alfredo A. Silva, Jr., the late David M. Silva, Mark J. Silva (Anita), James J. Silva, Elizabeth “Nan” Silva (John Costarella), Peter T. Silva (Rebecca), Steven P. Silva (Kimberly) and Christopher R. Silva (Sherry); grandfather of 15; only surviving sibling, Saturnino Silva. For all who knew Alfredo personally, A Funeral Mass will be offered by Rev. Msgr. Depman at 12:00PM on Fri. Aug. 30, 2019 at ASSUMPTION BVM CATHOLIC CHURCH, 300 State Road, West Grove. There will be no visitation prior to Mass. Burial will be private. Following the Funeral Mass, a reception will follow in the church hall. Memorial donations to: Mission Santa Maria, https://www.stroccochurch.org/src/en/html/donation LONGWOOD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION Of MATTHEW GENEREUX, INC. www.longwoodfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 25, 2019