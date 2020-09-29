1/1
Alice Elizabeth Fox
Alice Elizabeth Fox, 93, was called away to the Lord on September 21, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Monday, October 5, 2020 at St. Peter Church, 2835 Manor Road, West Brandywine, PA. Interment will follow in All Soul’s Cemetery, 3215 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Alice’s memory to https://macularhope.org/ or https://www.lung.org/ To view the full obituary and leave online condolences please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
