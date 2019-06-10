|
Alice Marie Hamerlinck, 59, passed away Sunday, 9 June 2019, in her home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. She was preceded by her sisters, Marianne and Penny, and her husband of thirty years, Bob. She leaves behind nephews Chris and Shane George, her three pets, Safy, Sen-Sen and Peeno, and many friends and family who will miss her dearly. Alice approached every day as an opportunity to try new things and show the people who she cared about the most truly how much she meant to them. A true believer in the power of karma and its impact on all things, Alice always looked for ways to better the lives of those around her. In acts large and small, she was always conscious of doing what was best and would make measurable impacts in the world at large. Living a life of honestly, compassion and love towards all, she had no regrets, no fears and no doubts. Knowing all those who went before her were waiting for her in a better place, one without pain and one without suffering, she was completely at ease with what was to come. While we all wish we had more time with Alice, we are comforted by wonderful memories and countless reminders of her loving spirit. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 9:15 am - 10:15 am at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valleybrook Road Glen Mills, PA 19342; followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30 am. Interment will be held in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery Glen Mills, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Human Rights Campaign, 1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W., Washington, DC 20036. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 11, 2019