Alice Marie D’Amico, 83, of Coatesville, born in Philadelphia, raised in Wilmington, formerly of West Chester and Vancouver, WA on November 4, 2020. She is survived by brother, Charles, Jr.; children, William, Jr., Margaret, John, Michael, Mark and Leigh Ann; grandchildren, Katie, Kristen, Toby, Corey, Anna, Jeremiah, Sarah, Ashleigh, Nicholas, Gabriella, Christopher, Garret, Ian, Duncan, Jacob, Kyleigh, Kendra, and Kassidy; great grandchildren, Issac, Bryce, Aubrey, Cooper, Izzy, Callie, Nora and Luca. Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Harris Mountain Funeral Home, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville. Funeral services will be private. To view full obituary and offer on-line condolences, please visit www.harrismountain.com