1/
Alice Marie D'Amico
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Marie D’Amico, 83, of Coatesville, born in Philadelphia, raised in Wilmington, formerly of West Chester and Vancouver, WA on November 4, 2020. She is survived by brother, Charles, Jr.; children, William, Jr., Margaret, John, Michael, Mark and Leigh Ann; grandchildren, Katie, Kristen, Toby, Corey, Anna, Jeremiah, Sarah, Ashleigh, Nicholas, Gabriella, Christopher, Garret, Ian, Duncan, Jacob, Kyleigh, Kendra, and Kassidy; great grandchildren, Issac, Bryce, Aubrey, Cooper, Izzy, Callie, Nora and Luca. Relatives and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Harris Mountain Funeral Home, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville. Funeral services will be private. To view full obituary and offer on-line condolences, please visit www.harrismountain.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris Mountain Funeral Home Inc
1030 E Lincoln Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-1091
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved