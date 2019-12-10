|
Alice M. McCarty, 86, of Parkesburg, died Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Penn Medicine Hospice Center in West Chester. She was the widow of the late Charles R. “Chew” McCarty. Born in Parkesburg, she was the daughter of the late George W. and Rachel H. Proudfoot Nitzenberger. Alice was a lifelong resident of Parkesburg. She was employed for 25 years by the Pillsbury Company. She is survived by one daughter Marsha McCarty Montgomery, son-in-law Gene Wischuck, 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Gerri Nitzenberger, and brother Bob Nitzenberger and wife Sharon of Geneseo, NY. She was preceded in death by her daughter Linda Sue Wischuck. Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 2:00 PM at the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery, 1070 Georgetown Rd. Georgetown, PA 17562. Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019