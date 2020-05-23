Alice W. (Wagner) Mayer, 89, of Lancaster, passed away at Country Meadows Retirement Home, on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, she was the daughter of the late Irene (Barker) and Joseph Wagner. She never lost her love for the city of Pittsburgh and its residents. Alice lived in Ohio and California before settling in West Chester, PA for the past 48 years. She enjoyed working for Title 1 for many years. Prior to retirement she also worked for NutriSystem, Custom Greenhouses, and Rite Aid. Alice loved spending time with her nice big family. She loved the holidays and one of the things she loved most was hosting a big Christmas Eve party every year for her entire family. She also enjoyed having fun with her many friends, reading, old movies, crafting, and volunteering at the election polls. She loved all of her cats, especially Big Cat and Little Cat who were a big comfort to her. Alice will be greatly missed by her children: Debra Crotty (Patrick) of York, PA; Denise Peifer (Glenn) of Bellmawr, NJ; Donna Ferrier (Richard) of Atglen, PA; Dan Mayer (Tammy) of West Chester, PA; Dayna Bartoldson (Julie) of Ann Arbor, MI; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the SPCA. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Country Meadows, Lancaster, for their caring, thoughts, and prayers. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.SnyderFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 23 to May 24, 2020.