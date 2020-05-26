Alicia M. Couche, 48, of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on May 1, 2020. Born in Bryn Mawr, PA in 1971, she was the beloved daughter of Richard F. Couche Sr. (June) and the late Joanne (nee Noble) Couche (Emmit). Alicia was the loving sister of Richard F. Couche, Jr. and Kristin M. Couche; predeceased by her grandparents, Charles F. and Marie Couche and William and Margaret “Peg” Noble; also survived by her aunts, uncles, and many cousins. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alicia's name to the West Chester East High School Scholarship Fund c/o Guidance Secretary Ronnie Gray, 450 Ellis Lane, West Chester, PA 19380, would be appreciated. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 26 to May 27, 2020.