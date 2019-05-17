|
|
On Tuesday May 14, 2019 Heaven gained an Angel named Alivia "Liv" Rae Juliana.
Liv was born in Phoenixville, Pa on April 22, 2000 and is the daughter of Ralph and Marie Juliana. Raised in Malvern PA, she was 2018 graduate of Great Valley High School and she attended St. Frances University where she was a member of the womens golf team.
Her beautiful big blue eyes and vibrant smile will be truly missed. She was a strong person and an inspiration to others, always willing to help and encourage those around her.
Liv is survived by her mother and father, sister Devon (Alex Wissler), brother Angelo Juliana, and her dog Marlo. She is also loved and missed by her grandparents, many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Arrangements are being made by Logan Funeral Home www.loganfuneralhomes.com. Callings hours will be held at St. Philip and James Catholic Church (107 N. Ship Rd., Exton, PA 19341), Tuesday, May 21, 6-8 p.m. and Wednesday, May 22 at 9:30 a.m., followed by a mass service at 11 a.m.
You may see me struggle, but you will never see me quit.
Published in Daily Local News on May 19, 2019