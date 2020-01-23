Home

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Central Presbyterian Church
Allen “Pete” W. Osborn, 85, of Downingtown, passed away on January 11, 2020 at the Hickory House Care Facility in Honeybrook. Born in Milford Mills, he was the son of the late Allen Bryan Osborn and Edith Richmond Osborn and husband of 63 years to Ruth Moore Osborn. Allen was a long time member of Central Presbyterian Church of Downingtown and enjoyed gardening, deer and bird watching, and many years of bowling. After retiring from his long employment at National Foarm, Lionville in 1995, he spent his time woodworking and crafting for the business he owned with his wife and daughter. In addition to his wife, Ruth, Allen is survived by his sister, Nancy Jane Sauniago, of Honeybrook and his daughter Kathryn Osborn Mendoza of Glenmoore. Allen was preceded in death by two sisters, Florence Helen Draper and Doris Marcelle Thomas, both of Coatesville. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Central Presbyterian Church in Fellowship Hall from 12:00pm – 3:00pm. For additional information and online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 24, 2020
