Allen R. Schantz born in East Greenville, died April 7, 2020 at age 82. He earned a BS in Education. Math & Geography from Millersville, an MS in Math Education from Penn State University and an MS in Admin. from University of Pennsylvania. He worked at GE, & Honeywell as a computer programmer, later joined and retired from Rose Tree Media School district with 5 years as math teacher & 28 years as Supervisor of Math. He also taught Calculus for many years at Widener University. He is preceded in death by his father, Clifford and mother, Laura. Allen is survived by his Wife Linda, 2 sons, Allen and Chris, 2 daughters, Lorie and Carrie, and 7 grandchildren, Benjamin, Alaina, Theresa, Heather, Tyler, Zachary and Morgan. He enjoyed golf, gardening & shooting pool His family and dog Baby were his world. Due to current restrictions caused by Covid19, a Celebration of his life will be held at a later time. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 26, 2020