Allen S. Thomforde, 53, passed away from cancer Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home in West Marlborough Township. He was a graduate of Unionville High School and Penn State University. Allen was the son of Elinor Thomforde and the late Harold Thomforde. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 25 years, Kelly (Essick) and their children; Amanda and Allen Kent and their daughter, Nora of Gainesville, FL; Abigail and Tim Necarsulmer of Enid, OK; and Levi Thomforde and his fiancée, Madelyn of Unionville, PA. A Memorial Service in the manner of Friends will be held at London Grove Friends Meeting on Friday, April 19, 2019 at 5:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to London Grove Friends Kindergarten, 500 West Street Road, Kennett Square, PA 19348. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 17, 2019