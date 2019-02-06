|
On February 3rd, 2019, Alva Joan Deutsch entered peacefully into Heaven at the age of 84. Alva Joan was the daughter of the late Albert Layton and Eda Myers Campbell. She was the beloved wife of Carl F. Deutsch, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage. She is also survived by sons Robert (Elaine), Carl and Douglas Deutsch, along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. A graduate of West Chester State College, Alva Joan was a former teacher who loved and cared for the children entrusted to her. A former Church organist and pianist, she loved playing and singing in Church choirs. She enjoyed cooking, jigsaw puzzles, watching sports (especially the Phillies) and had a fondness and love for animals. A memorial service, at a later date and time to be announced, will be held in New Bloomfield, Perry County PA where she was born and raised.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019