Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralston & Bredickas Funeral Home
43 W Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-3080
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Heller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Heller Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alvin Heller Jr. Obituary
Alvin (Bud) Heller, Jr., 90, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Hazelton, PA in 1928, he was the son of the late Alvin, Sr. and May (nee Mintzer) Heller. Alvin served honorably in the US Army and was a past member of the VFW, Downingtown. He enjoyed watching sports and animal programs. In his younger days, Alvin liked to travel and shoot darts with friends. He loved spending time with his son and grandchildren. Alvin was the beloved husband of the late Ruth C. (nee Mester) Heller; loving father of Barry Alvin Heller (Dawn); caring grandfather of Regeana Mae Heller Meadows (Steve Kiss) and Brandon Alvin Heller; also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews, 1 niece, and many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9-10:45 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Ralston & Bredickas Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3041, followed by his Funeral Service at 10:45 AM. Interment Edgewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Overbrook School for the Blind, 6333 Malvern Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19151, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ralston & Bredickas Funeral Home
Download Now