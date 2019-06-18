|
Alvin (Bud) Heller, Jr., 90, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on June 15, 2019. Born in Hazelton, PA in 1928, he was the son of the late Alvin, Sr. and May (nee Mintzer) Heller. Alvin served honorably in the US Army and was a past member of the VFW, Downingtown. He enjoyed watching sports and animal programs. In his younger days, Alvin liked to travel and shoot darts with friends. He loved spending time with his son and grandchildren. Alvin was the beloved husband of the late Ruth C. (nee Mester) Heller; loving father of Barry Alvin Heller (Dawn); caring grandfather of Regeana Mae Heller Meadows (Steve Kiss) and Brandon Alvin Heller; also survived by 4 great-grandchildren, 2 nephews, 1 niece, and many great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 9-10:45 AM Friday, June 21, 2019 at The Ralston & Bredickas Funeral Home, 43 W. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, 610-269-3041, followed by his Funeral Service at 10:45 AM. Interment Edgewood Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Overbrook School for the Blind, 6333 Malvern Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19151, would be appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on June 19, 2019