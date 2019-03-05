|
Amanda N. Waber, 34, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019. She was the daughter of Jack and JoAnne (Rizzo) Waber of West Grove. She graduated from West Chester University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre. Amanda built a career as a Social Worker helping adults and teen boys through difficult times. She also served countless patrons at restaurants around Chester County. Her love of the Eagles was boundless, finding pure joy in their Super Bowl win. She had a love of animals, with an affinity for cats that meant she never met one she didn’t want to take home. Amanda was a caring and empathetic soul, often finding an outlet through poetry. Her desire to help meant she would give her last cent to others she felt were in greater need than she. In addition to her parents, she is survived by a sister, Ann married to John Pak of West Chester and two brothers, Joshua married to Meghan Waber of Kennett Square and Christopher married to Susie Waber of Churchville, MD, and four nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Amanda’s Life will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Bachman Funeral Home, 7 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:00 AM. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Lamancha Animal Rescue, 855 Doe Run Rd, Coatesville, PA 19320 or New Bolton Center, 382 W Street Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348. bachmanfuneral.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 6, 2019