Americo “Joe” Selvaggio, age 82 of Cochranville, PA, passed away Monday May 27, 2019. Joe was born November 2, 1936 in Caserta, Italy to the late Guiseppe Selvaggio and the late Cecilia Selvaggio. He was the husband of the late Ruth Behlke Selvaggio, whom he married in 1965. He was retired from the Coatesville Veterans Affairs Center where he worked as a Carpenter. Joe is survived by his daughter, Denise Selvaggio and his granddaughter, Ava Peterson, both of Avondale, PA. A Viewing for Joe will be held Saturday, June 1 2019 at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM. Services for Joe will begin at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Cochranville Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Willow Tree Hospice, 616 E Cypress St, Kennett Square, PA 19348.
Published in The Daily Local on May 30, 2019
