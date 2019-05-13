|
|
Amy Beth Crisman age 60, passed away April 28, 2019 in Florida. She was born 2/15/1959 in West Chester, PA. Amy Beth was the beloved daughter of the late Benton James Crisman. She is survived by her mother Margaret Ann Crisman of Stone Harbor, NJ; her youngest sister Jean Marie (Eric) Hansen; Kathleen Ann (Peter) Jespersen; and Paula Lee Crisman. Amy Beth graduated from East High School in West Chester and the US Naval Training Center, Orlando, FL on 4/14/1981. She was stationed in Keflavik, Iceland. PNSN Crisman was only the 2nd enlisted Navy woman to be accepted to EOD school, graduating the Naval School of Explosive Ordnance Disposal on May 1, 1983 and Honorably discharged from the US Navy on 2/16/1987. There will be a Memorial Service on May 18,2019 at 1 pm at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 9212 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. Memorials to Our Savior Lutheran Church will be graciously accepted. To share condolences, please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 14, 2019