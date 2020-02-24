|
|
Andrea S. Engle, 78, of West Chester, PA, passed away February 20, 2020. She was born on August 26, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Anthony Shelfo, M.D. and Josephine Shelfo. Andrea moved to the Delaware Valley where she graduated from Rosemont College and became the beloved wife of the late C. Donald Engle, Ph.D., with whom she shared 35 years of marriage. While she worked as a computer programmer, she was also heavily involved with the Lower Merion Home & School Association. After retiring she spent her time as a volunteer for Recording for the Blind and later for Surrey Services. She also enjoyed traveling and cruising. Andrea was the loving mother and mother-in-law to Christopher and Caroline Engle, adoring grandmother to Bridget and Nicholas, and dear sister of Joyce Shelfo, and the late Anthony Shelfo Jr. and the late Joan Shelfo. Relatives and Friends are invited to Andrea’s Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Norbert’s Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA, where friends may visit from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment will be private. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 25, 2020