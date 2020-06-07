Andrew Dixon
After a long illness Andrew J. Dixon passed away on June 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born on September 15, 1959 to Joseph and Mary Dixon he was a lifetime resident of West Chester and graduated from Henderson High School in 1977. Andy completed 5 years of a electrical apprenticeship through IBEW Local Union 380.Throughout his career he advanced to General Foreman, Project Manager and Electrical Superintendent for various construction contractors. He was active in the local electrical union serving on the Executive Committee, Health and Welfare Committee and as an instructor for the JATC. Andy was a lifetime member of the West Chester Fame Fire Company joining when he was eighteen years old. He served as an active firefighter 18 years and then continued his service as President of the West Chester Fireman’s Relief Association for 14 years. His interests included sports trivia and American history. He enjoyed travelling to historic sites with his family. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Lorrie, his son Patrick, his father Joseph and his siblings Edward, Stephen, JoAnn Uricheck, Thomas and Amy Bader. “When you’ve done everything you can do that’s when God will step in and do what you can’t do” 2 Corinthians 12:10 Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contribution may be made to Fame Fire Company Capital Campaign, 200 West Rosedale Avenue, West Chester, PA 19382 http://www.famefireco.org/content/expansion/

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
