Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Exton Community Baptist Church
114 Swedesford Rd.
Exton, PA
Andrew Karl Henry Obituary
Andrew Karl Henry, age 58, of Coatesville, beloved son of Jack and Laura (Sneath) Henry, passed away on September 12, 2019, with his mom and dad at his side. For 25 years, Andrew was the Medical Librarian at the V.A. Medical Center in Coatesville. Prior to that, he worked at NARIC, Library of Congress, NIH, and the Public Library System of Prince George’s County, Maryland. Although his greatest joy was assisting Doctors and Nurses with research for their patients, Andrew was a man with diverse passions and numerous hobbies. Not only was he a medical researcher, but he was a gifted speaker, avid reader, and occasional poet. He loved to explore, travel, especially on cruises, and collected all types of books. Combining his love for the arts and community, Andrew was a part of the Hillview Players, who would often put on theatrical performances for the neighborhood. In addition to his parents, Andrew is survived by his brother, John R. Henry (Pamela); beloved nephew, George Henry; and special friend, Judi Ebelhar. Andrew’s family will be receiving relatives and friends from 11 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesday, September 17th at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown. After the visitation, a service will take place at 1 pm at Exton Community Baptist Church, 114 Swedesford Rd., Exton. Interment will take place privately in Logan Valley Cemetery, Bellwood, PA. Memorial contributions can be made in Andrew’s memory to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. To send online condolences, visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 14, 2019
