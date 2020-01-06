Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
603 West 2nd Ave.
Parkesburg, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Consolation Church
603 West 2nd Ave.
Parkesburg, PA
Andrew Swyderski

Andrew Swyderski
Andrew Swyderski, 95, of Parkesburg, died December 20, 2019, at the Penn Medicine Hospice Center in West Chester, PA. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Harris Swyderski.
Andy is survived by 2 sisters; Madeline Moore of Westtown, PA and Constance Smith of Parkesburg and nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 10:30 AM at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 West 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation from 9:30 - 10:30 AM.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Jan. 6, 2020
