Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
(610) 363-8600
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.
698 East Lincoln Highway
Exton, PA 19341
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela Principe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela Principe


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Angela Principe Obituary
Angela A. Principe, of Exton, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving Mother of George, Janet Hull, Lorraine Principe and Ronald Principe. Survived by 5 Grandchildren and one Great-grandchild. Sister of Antoinette Appleyard and the late John Borghero.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday at the Logan Funeral Home, 698 E, Lincoln Hwy., Exton, PA 19341 with a funeral service following at 1:00 PM.
Interment private.
Published in Daily Local News on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now