Angela A. Principe, of Exton, formerly of Brooklyn, passed away on April 29, 2019 at the age of 83. Loving Mother of George, Janet Hull, Lorraine Principe and Ronald Principe. Survived by 5 Grandchildren and one Great-grandchild. Sister of Antoinette Appleyard and the late John Borghero.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Friday at the Logan Funeral Home, 698 E, Lincoln Hwy., Exton, PA 19341 with a funeral service following at 1:00 PM.
Interment private.
Published in Daily Local News on May 1, 2019