James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Angeline Mark Obituary
Angeline K. Mark, 98, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Angeline is preceded in death by her late husband Charles Mark, parents Guy and Providenza Perrella, and son-in-law Herbert Swarm. She is survived by her 3 children; Marie Dague (Richard), Dolores Swarm, and David Mark, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and brother Anthony Perrella. A Memorial Service for Angeline will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11am, at the Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W Uwchlan Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Presbyterian Church. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 13, 2019
