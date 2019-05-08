|
|
Angeline K. Mark, 98, of Coatesville, PA, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019. Angeline is preceded in death by her late husband Charles Mark, parents Guy and Providenza Perrella, and son-in-law Herbert Swarm. She is survived by her 3 children; Marie Dague (Richard), Dolores Swarm, and David Mark, 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and brother Anthony Perrella. A Memorial Service for Angeline will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11am, at the Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W Uwchlan Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Central Presbyterian Church. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 13, 2019