Angelyn Young, age 56, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 due to a brain herniation. She was born on August 26, 1963. She is survived by her 2 brothers and her daughter Abigail Young, who is in excellent care.. The service will be a private family gathering. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Gift of Life Donor Program, 401 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19123 in memory of Angelyn.



