1938-2019 Ann Dooner Robinson of West Grove, PA died peacefully at Ware Presbyterian Village on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Ann was predeceased by her loving husband Donald Charles Robinson, and is survived by her children Donald C. Robinson, Jr. of Landenberg, PA, and Susan Robinson Wiley of McLean, VA, 4 cherished grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was sister to Alice Dooner Porter of Scottsdale, AZ, Mary Dooner Bradley of Claymont, DE, and Thomas Wilson Dooner of Wyalusing, PA (deceased). Ann was the daughter of Thomas Wilson Dooner, and Alice Dooner Pension of Media, PA. She attended St. Mary’s parochial school, and was a graduate of Avon Grove High School, and Goldie Beacom Secretarial College. She was employed by the National Bank and Trust Company of Kennett Square, the DuPont Company, and also by the Avon Grove Charter School. Ann enjoyed playing golf with her husband and friends at Chantilly Country Club and Newark Country Club. She maintained close friendships with childhood friends who brought her joy and comfort throughout her life. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and was a beloved and cherished mother and grandmother. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends who remember her beautiful blue eyes, sweet disposition, and loving, generous nature. A Memorial Mass in celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church at 300 State Road in West Grove, PA on Saturday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brandywine Conservancy and Art Museum or the American Cancer Association. Arrangements: J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, Media, Pa. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 8, 2019