Ann M. Gara, 94 of West Chester, PA passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville. She was the wife of the late Peter Anthony Gara. Born April 4, 1926 in Coatesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Peter Mudry and the late Melanie Sosiak Mudry. Ann graduated from Scott Senior High School in Coatesville in 1944. She had worked in the War Bonds Department at the PA Railroad in Philadelphia and later as an Office Manager for Prudential Insurance Company in Coatesville. Ann was a lifelong parishioner of Saint Agnes Church in West Chester. After their children were grown, she and her husband Peter bought a camper and were avid members of the Friendship Circle Camping Club. Ann was a passionate animal lover, and her family had numerous cats and dogs over the years. She was known for rescuing injured and abandoned wildlife including baby birds, squirrels, and rabbits. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, bird watching, and reading books about the saints and animal stories. She is survived by her daughters, Marie Marinakis, Newtown Square, Deborah Craft, Coatesville, and Annette Greenberg, Wayne. She was predeceased by her brothers, John Mudry, Stephen Mudry, and Michael Mudry and her sister Mary Mudry Panaski. Ann spent her final years at Hickory House Nursing Home in Honey Brook, PA, where she made many close friendships. Her birthday parties were legendary and included numerous family, friends, staff, and residents. Whenever anyone had a problem or a sick relative, they came to Ann who would say rosaries for them. To know her was to love her. Ann was a devout Catholic whose faith sustained her throughout her life. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 10:30 am - 11:15 am at St. Agnes Church, 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Service at 11:30 am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Animal Care & Control Team of Philadelphia 111 W Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19140 or Best Friends Animal Society of Kanab, UT 5001 Angel Canyon Rd, Kanab, UT 84741. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181; www.DellaFH.com
