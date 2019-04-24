|
Ann Marie Kochler (nee Coryell) passed away peacefully in her home at Telhai, Honeybrook on April 22, 2019 at the age of 92 with her loved ones by her side. Ann was born September 9, 1926, in Malvern, PA to Leonard and Priscilla Coryell. She was the beloved wife of 60 years to William “Bill” Kochler, Jr. who recently passed on February 7, 2019. Ann was a graduate of Temple University in 1945. She spent her entire life as a dental hygienist, passionate about her work, retired at 87 years old. Ann and Bill were known for their devotion to each other and to their Airedale dogs that they loved and showed with the American Terrier Club of America. Ann was an active member of the Children’s Aid Society of Chester County participating in their annual fund raisers at the Brandywine Conservancy. Also, an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, her family was the owners of Coryell Ferries of Lambertville, N.J. who helped to transport Washington’s troops across the Delaware for the surprise attack on the British at Trenton on Christmas Day 1776. Ann was a former parishioner of St. Philip and James Parish in Exton, Pa. In addition to her husband, Bill, Ann is predeceased by her sisters Priscilla Schmitt and Helen Fremd. She is survived by sister-in-laws Jo-an Alexander and Jean (Joe) Threston, nieces Maria Norris, Ann and Priscilla Schmitt and Emily and Joseph Norris. Also especially Jennifer Chiodo and Tracy Romashko who were like daughters to her and Mia, James and Jessica Chiodo. Relatives and friends are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, May 3, at 11 A.M. at St. Philip and James Church, 107 N Ship RD, Exton, Pa 19341 with a visitation prior from 9:45 to 10:45 A.M. Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Ann’s memory to St. Philip and James Parish, 107 N. Ship Rd, Exton, PA 19341. For online condolences, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 25, 2019