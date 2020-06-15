My heart aches for her family, Nick and daughters, grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was my dearest friend in the world. My heart truly broke when I learned of her passing. She befriended me in the 8th grade. She was as ornery and outgoing as I was quiet. Many could not understand our friendship. LOL We had many laughs, many good times together. And in the last few years, those memories are even more dear. I will truly, truly miss her forever.



