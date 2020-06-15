Ann Marie Ranalli, née Giordano, 72, of West Chester, PA, passed on June 10, 2020. She was called back to God to join her mother, father, grandparents, niece, & beloved pets. Survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Nicholas, her loving daughters Dr. Tina-Marie Ranalli, PhD (Krishna K. Venkatasubramanian) & Nicole Ann Ranalli, MS (Brian D. Scofield), her cherished grandchildren Zachary Nicholas & Giordana Marie Scofield, her dear brothers Vincent (Janet) & James (Ellen) Giordano, and many nieces & nephews. This tremendous loss is deeply felt by many. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, June 22nd, from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, with Mass to follow 11:00 AM, ALL AT St. Agnes Church, 233 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Convent of Divine Love or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.