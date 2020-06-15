My heart aches for her family, Nick and daughters, grandchildren, brothers, nieces and nephews. She was my dearest friend in the world. My heart truly broke when I learned of her passing. She befriended me in the 8th grade. She was as ornery and outgoing as I was quiet. Many could not understand our friendship. LOL We had many laughs, many good times together. And in the last few years, those memories are even more dear. I will truly, truly miss her forever.
Brenda Brooks Cook
Ann Marie Ranalli, née Giordano, 72, of West Chester, PA, passed on June 10, 2020. She was called back to God to join her mother, father, grandparents, niece, & beloved pets. Survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Nicholas, her loving daughters Dr. Tina-Marie Ranalli, PhD (Krishna K. Venkatasubramanian) & Nicole Ann Ranalli, MS (Brian D. Scofield), her cherished grandchildren Zachary Nicholas & Giordana Marie Scofield, her dear brothers Vincent (Janet) & James (Ellen) Giordano, and many nieces & nephews. This tremendous loss is deeply felt by many. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Monday, June 22nd, from 10:00 AM – 10:45 AM, with Mass to follow 11:00 AM, ALL AT St. Agnes Church, 233 W Gay St, West Chester, PA 19380. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Convent of Divine Love or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.