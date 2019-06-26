|
Ann P. Dixon, 89, of Freedom Village and formerly of Malvern, PA passed away June 16, 2019. Ann was born in Paoli, PA on June 13, 1930 to the late Reginald Dwight and Elizabeth Huey Perry. She was the wife of the late George F. Dixon Jr. Ann was born in Paoli, PA in 1930 and graduated high school from the Baldwin School in Bryn Mawr, PA. Ann went on to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont. She spent her post college days working in New York City where she met her husband George. They settled in Malvern, PA on Holly Lane and soon thereafter welcomed their oldest son Stephen to the world. Lawn followed soon after. Ann was a homemaker at the outset of her marriage and supported several charities at this time. She was particularly involved at Good Samaritan Church in Paoli, PA where she served on the vestry among many duties. As her children became older Ann went to work at National Liberty Corporation where her experiences led her to a career in insurance services and to the ranks of an office manager. Upon George’s passing in 1986, Ann lead an independent life of traveling and visiting Lawn in faraway places and seeing her grandchildren in Florida and California. Ann became a resident of Freedom Village in the early 2000’s where she met many new friends and has enjoyed an active, full life. She was loved dearly and will be missed by her friends and family. Ann is survived by her two sons, Stephen T.D. Dixon and Lawrence Foster Dixon; her grandchildren, Colin J.E. Dixon, Kyle G.P. Dixon and Hannah C. Dixon and her cousin Charles Huey. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Ann’s life celebration service on Saturday June 29th at 10:00 AM at Freedom Village at Brandywine, 15 Freedom Blvd, Coatesville, PA 19320. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann’s name to the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380. www.maugergivnish.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 27, 2019