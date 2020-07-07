Ann Stavert Clark (July 10, 1931 - May 11, 2020) Born in Peebles, Scotland to Charles and Agnes Freckelton. Ann was predeceased by her parents, her brother Charles and her husband John M. Clark. Ann finished advanced schooling at Pebble’s High School. She Married her high school sweetheart, Johnny Clark on August 20, 1954 in Peebles. Mom and Dad loved an adventure and the first one was to the “States”. Here they had 4 children, that Ann is survived by. Dorothy (Roger), Douglas (Diana), Kenneth and Katherine. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, Whom she greatly adored. She has lived in Australia, with her family. Then moved back to Pennsylvania where she attended Immaculata College and recieved a degree in accounting. The next move was to Port Angeles, Washington. After 10 years they moved back east and landed in St. Michael’s, MD. In the last years of her life she lived in West Chester and Downingtown, PA. Services will be held privately by the immediate family with internment at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Malvern, PA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store