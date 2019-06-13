|
|
Anna L. Grow, 90, of Coatesville, died on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at daughter Linda’s home. She was the widow of the late Walter F. Grow, Sr. They shared 64 years of marriage together. Born in Avondale, she was the daughter of the late Eber and Caroline Colter Kurtz. She is survived by 5 children; Cheryl A. Englerth and husband Charles of Ephrata, Walter F. Grow, Jr and wife Georgia of Gap, Linda F. Grow and companion Barry Weaver of Coatesville, Robert A. Grow and wife Ellie of Reinholds and Donald Grow of Coatesville, 23 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren,10 great great grandchildren and 4 siblings; Robert Kurtz and wife Kitty of Coatesville, Arthur Kurtz of Rhode Island, Margaret Jackson and husband Charles of New Holland and Jacqueline Steffe of Coatesville. She was preceded in death by her son William Grow. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11AM at the Wilde Funeral Home, 434 Main Street, Parkesburg, PA. Interment at the Forks of the Brandywine Cemetery, Glenmoore, PA. Viewing at the funeral home from 10 - 11AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to Holisticare Hospice, 685 Kromer Ave. Berwyn, PA 19312. Online condolences can be made at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 14, 2019