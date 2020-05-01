Long-time Chester County resident Anna Julia Lago passed away on April 23, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was 93 years old. Born December 4, 1926, in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, Julie grew up in the Philadelphia suburbs, graduated from Tredyffrin Easttown (now Conestoga) Senior High School in 1944, and began work as a printer for the federal government, first in Philadelphia and later in Washington, D.C., where she met Vincent P. Lago. Julie and Vince married in 1949. They traveled the next twenty years for a foreign service career with the United States government. They raised four children in homes in greater Washington, D.C.; Athens, Greece; the Philippine Islands; and London, England, helping them live in new places with new friends, languages, foods, cultures, schools, and schedules. When Vince retired from public service in 1971, she went back to work as a printer with a local newspaper. Later, she ran the big press for an area hospital. In 1975, Julie returned to southeastern Pennsylvania with Vince. They created a new home in Paoli that was blessed with two stoves and many relatives close by, who spoke the same language, most times. She had time for gardening, pets, and painting and was a great entertainer and gracious host. She came from a family of great cooks. Top among them was her mom, but Julie added dishes from around the world. She worked on many campaigns for school boards, county sheriffs, judges, and commissioners, assembly representatives, governors, senators, and presidents. She was president of the Valley Forge Council of Republican Women and a volunteer at the Trading Post, a consignment shop, in Paoli, raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for cancer research. She is preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Antonette D’Innocenzo, her husband Vince, sisters Mary DeYenno and Rose Delucia, and brother Louis D’Innocenzo. She is survived by her sister Phillis Weidenhammer and sister-in-law Doris D’Innocenzo, son V. Phillip Lago, his wife Linda, son John, and daughters Nancy and Pat Lago, and grandchildren Robin, Briana, Ross, Ryan, Keegan, and Lexi, one great grand-child, North, and beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Burial at St. Monica’s cemetery in Berwyn and a memorial mass at Our Lady of the Assumption in Strafford, Pennsylvania celebrated by her nephew, Reverend Dominick Lagonegro, retired auxiliary bishop for the New York diocese, will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, www.philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donateMC or the Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, www.foxchase.org/gving/ways-give/donate-now. To leave condolences or share a memory visit www.danjolell.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 1 to May 3, 2020.