Anna M. Baldwin, 98, of West Chester, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late, William G. Baldwin who passed away in 2003. Born in West Chester and raised in Sugartown, she was the daughter of the late: Ellsworth and Clara Wilson Downing. Anna was a graduate of Tredyffrin H.S.. She was a wonderful cook and celebrated every holiday and family birthday with a big meal at her large dining room table. Anna enjoyed sewing and was known for her beautiful flower gardens. Anna is survived by her children: William Jr. (Janet) and Diane M. Werkheiser (Glenn); grandchildren: Lynn, Michael and Lisa; 4 great grandchildren; sisters: Alice and Jean. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd, #200, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Condolences may be offered by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 16, 2020