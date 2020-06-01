Anna M. Refford, 89, of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Downingtown, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020. Daughter of the late George S. Dinsdale Sr. and Bessie Stanley Dinsdale, Anna was the wife of Donald W. Refford, with whom she shared 64 years of marriage. Anna lived in Downingtown for many years, relocating to Keystone Villa in Ephrata in 2019, where she resided at the time of her passing. Anna graduated from Downingtown Senior High School in 1950 and was employed at Pepperidge Farms for 28 years until her retirement in 1994. Anna is survived by three sons: Steven Refford of Lititz, Dr. Brian Refford of Hershey, and Eric Refford of Coatesville; two daughters, Gail Peck and Michelle Raymond of Morgantown, sister Jennie Rhoads, seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers James and George Dinsdale Jr. and sister Virginia Dawson. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at East Brandywine Baptist Church Cemetery in Downingtown. For more information please visit wrightfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.