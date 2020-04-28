|
Anna May “Nancy” Edwards, 84 of West Chester, PA, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020. Born in West Chester on March 20, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Ann B. and Vernon Steen. Nancy attended Demonstration School, and later West Chester Joint Junior & Senior High, graduating in 1954. For over 20 years, she ran the school lunch program at St. Agnes School. She retired as a school cafeteria manager in 2006 but, was widely recognized and cheerfully greeted by many former students, long-time friends and acquaintances anytime she was about town in West Chester. Nancy loved spending time with her family. Her holiday turkey dinners were noteworthy. She always enjoyed visiting and going out with her school chums, especially her dear friend, Janet Burnett. Nancy is survived by her sister, Mary Louise Miller, Chester Springs; son John Edwards and his wife Marla of Cochranville; Steven Edwards of West Chester; daughter and son-in-law, Tracy and Bernie McLafferty of Erdenheim; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law Richard and Marge Edwards of Kirkwood, PA. She is also survived by grand-children, Chris Edwards (Mary), Hilary Gusler (Shawn), Mark and Jackie Edwards, and Caitlin, Sean, Liam, and Colleen McLafferty. Nancy was also blessed with six great-grand-children. She is pre-deceased by her late husband, J. Ralph Edwards, and daughter Susan (Edwards) DeRafelo. A funeral Mass will be held privately at St. Agnes Church with Interment to follow in West Chester. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Chester County Food Bank; https://chestercountyfoodbank.org/. Arrangements by DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. of West Chester, PA 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 29, 2020