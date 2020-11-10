1/1
Anna Robinson
Anna Robinson (McAleer) of Malvern, PA died peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the age of 99. She was the daughter of the late Hugh G. and Edith McAleer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Thomas Robinson, Jr.; her son, Robert J. Robinson (Margie) and her siblings: Hugh A. McAleer, Mary R. Robinson, and Rose A. Young. She was the mother of Thomas Robinson III (Elaine) and Mary Ann Rhoads. She has 8 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. Anna worked at St. Norbert’s School and Paoli Hospital. She was a devote Catholic and long-time member of St Patrick’s Church in Malvern. She was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed cooking, baking, knitting, and crocheting. Her family especially enjoyed her spaghetti and meat balls and cole slaw. Viewing will be held in St. Patrick’s Church on Friday, November 13th from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. The funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick’s Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be immediately following at St. Monica’s Cemetery in Berwyn, PA. The funeral service will be live streamed: www.facebook.com/allevafuneral/ In lieu of flowers, contributions in Anna’s memory may be made to St. Patrick’s Church, 131 Channing Avenue, Malvern, PA 19355 or to Main Line Health Home Care & Hospice, 240 North Radnor Chester Road, Radnor, PA 19087.

