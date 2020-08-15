1/1
Anne C. â€œNancyâ€� (Touey) Clay
Anne C. “Nancy” (nee Touey), age 88, of Springfield, PA, on August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Alvin A. Clay; loving mother of Alvin Clay, III (Kathleen), Anthony Clay (Bernadette), Martin Clay (Judith), Lawrence Clay (Nancy), Charles Clay (Dana), Anne Barr (Dennis), Emily Clay (John Pinto), Christine Gorka (Paul), Connie Pelesh (Jeff), and Monica Clay; caring grandmother (“Nonnie”) of 36 including the late Claire E. Clay, and great-grandmother of 13; devoted sister of Helen T. Kelly (the late Gerald), William P. Touey (Nancy), Sr. Constance Marie, IHM, John A. Touey, the late Emily “Mimi” Touey, and the late Kathleen M. Monzo (the late Carl). Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 9:30-10:45 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 136 Saxer Ave, Springfield, PA 19064, followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Mass will be live broadcasted atÂ www.facebook.com/thedonohuefuneralhome. Contributions to The Sisters of Life, St. Malachy’s Convent, 1413 N 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19122 or https://sistersoflife.org/, would be appreciated. Arrg. By: The Donohue Funeral Home (Upper Darby, PA). Online Condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
AUG
19
Visitation
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Parish
Funeral services provided by
The Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
8401 W Chester Pike
Upper Darby, PA 19082
610-449-0300
