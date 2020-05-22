Anne Kite Waldron, 86 years old, died at home in Marshallton on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Anne spent her first 18 years of life in New York City. Upon her high school graduation, Anne opted for small town living. She moved to Lewisburg, PA where she attended Bucknell University and met the love of her life and future husband of sixty-six years, Jack Waldron. Anne loved to tell her friends that in 1962, she, Jack, and four of her five children, Anne Elizabeth, Jack Jr, Susan, and Stephen (Scott was born upon return to West Chester) went on a five year vacation to the beautiful and unspoiled Honolulu, Hawaii. Anne was a life-long learner and writer. After seeing her five children through college graduations, she returned to West Chester University and graduated summa cum laude with dual degrees in Writing and Women’s Studies. Bridge was a major passion in Anne’s life. She was a skilled and fun player and will be missed by many of Chester County’s competitive bridge players. Anne loved to travel. She enjoyed journeys and escapades throughout the USA, Mexico, Europe, and Asia with her husband, five children, ten grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Penn Medicine Hospice – Development, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104 or at www.pennmedicine.org. Condolences may be made by visiting: www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 22 to May 25, 2020.