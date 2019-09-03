Daily Local News Obituaries
Anne Marie McClay Debiak Obituary
Anne Marie McClay Debiak, 91, of East Fallowfield, passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her family.
She was the widow of Casimer "Casey" Debiak, who passed away in 2011 after they had shared 53 years of marriage.
Anne was the daughter of the late Emily (Sheehy) and Joseph J. McClay. She was a 1945 graduate of Parkesburg High School. She worked at the VA Medical Center in Coatesville for 25 years as an agent cashier.
She was a talented singer and was a soloist for many events. She had a wonderful sense of humor and a love of music. She enjoyed her time with family, trips to Stone Harbor, the casinos and Longwood Gardens.
Anne is survived by her two beloved daughters, Patty, wife of Albert Sardella, and Lynne Debiak, partner of Janine Walters, and one grandson Albert C. Sardella, husband of Whitney; two great-granddaughters, Jayne Marie and Julia Faye Sardella; her sister-in-law, Nancy McClay; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also lovingly cared for by April and Jackie Walters, and Penn Medicine Hospice.
Anne was predeceased by her brothers Joe, Jim and Jack McClay, and sisters, Eileen Mariano and Betty Nafe.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at 11:00 am from Our Lady of Consolation Church, 603 West 2nd Ave., Parkesburg, PA 19365 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Visitation at the church will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Consolation Church at the above address, or to Penn Medicine Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences may be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Local News on Sept. 1, 2019
