Anne T. Morris passed away at her home in Gilbert, AZ on Nov. 25, 2019 at age 92. Anne was born Nov. 1, 1927 in West Chester, PA to father Francis C. Brown and mother Frances G. Finnegan. She grew up in West Chester, spending most of her life there. She is survived by brother Francis Brown of Downingtown, PA, daughter Rebecca Morris of Phoenix, AZ, son Brett Morris and daughter-in-law Pamela Morris of Stevensville, MT, granddaughter Kate Morris and Jackson Morris of Missoula, MT. Anne has many surviving nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews in Pennsylvania and New Mexico. She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years Thomas Morris, brother’s Charles Brown, Robert Brown and William Brown. Anne and Tom moved from West Chester, PA to Phoenix, AZ in 1980 when Tom took on management of a new branch of the Denney-Reyburn Tag Company. They enjoyed life in the desert, visited by friends and family from all over the country. Anne was the matriarch who kept the family together with open-hearted generosity, a vibrant spirit and extraordinary love for life, family, friends and neighbors. That love will live on in all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 5, 2020